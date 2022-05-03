OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — A jury convicted a Kansas City man of killing his girlfriend and her unborn child.

The jury found 30-year-old Devonte Wash guilty of capital murder.

Officers found the body of 23-year-old Ashley Harlan and her unborn child inside an Olathe home at East Westerfield Place and Prairie Street in January 2018.

Prosecutors said on the night of the murder, Wash called police, stating he found Ashley’s body and told police his girlfriend had been shot.

According to court records, officers determined Harlan had been shot three times, including once in the head. No weapon was found at the scene, but investigators found one bullet casing. Investigators also determined that her body had been moved.

Detectives were able to extract data from Wash’s phone and discovered he had been deleting communications with a close friend leading up to the date of the murder.

It was also discovered that Wash had purchased a gun — capable of firing ammunition from the recovered casings — as well as a box of matching ammunition with cash at Cabela’s in Kansas City, Kansas. Wash had previously told police he had never purchased nor owned a firearm.

Investigators determined that Wash had rented a Uhaul box truck the day before the murder with help from his friend. The friend admitted to police that he helped with the rental and said that Wash had told him not to tell police about the truck rental. A matching Uhaul truck was captured on a traffic camera entering and leaving an intersection about three blocks from the home where Ashley died in the window of time when the murder occurred.

The verdict came almost exactly four years after prosecutors charged Wash with capital murder in the case.

Wash is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24.