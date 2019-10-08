KCK police says shooting suspect not in home searched Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas City, Kansas said a shooting suspect is not in a home at North 14th Street and Riverview Avenue.

The manhunt continues.

This undated photo provided by the Kansas City Kansas Police Department shows Hugo Villanueva-Morales. (Kansas City Kansas Police Department via AP)

Police have been looking for Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 29, since late Sunday. Javier Alatorre, 23 was arrested Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

Both men have been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Authorities had said the two men had apparently gotten into some sort of disagreement with people inside Tequila KC Bar, left, then returned with handguns early Sunday. Around 40 people were inside the small bar when gunfire erupted around 1:30 a.m.

Police say four men were killed.

Both men have been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

LATEST STORIES: