Kansas City, Kan. (WDAF) – Twenty employees at one Kansas City metro post office are under investigation after hundreds of Amazon packages went missing, according to a source who was once employed there.

The post office on North 51st Street and Leavenworth Road in KCK has had to bring in postal workers from other cities to cover mail delivery.

The source provided WDAF with photos and video of dozens of empty Amazon boxes stashed in postal bins and garbage containers at the post office.

According to our source, the empty boxes all contained items that were being returned to Amazon. Instead of returning them, our source said, postal employees are being investigated for taking the items and dumping the boxes.

The Office of Inspector General for USPS conducted a multi-month investigation, the source said.

A spokesman for the USPS referred all questions to the Office of Inspector General. The OIS told WDAF that “the USPS OIG does not confirm or refute information related to possible ongoing USPS OIG investigations, except in matters where details of the investigation become a matter of public record.”

The source said Amazon customers were unlikely to have their Amazon accounts negatively affected since the packages were scanned by the post office (crediting their Amazon accounts). However, an Amazon spokeswoman said to contact the company if an account has not been credited with a return.

Amazon said it had no way of knowing how many packages had been taken.

The biggest disruption, so far, has been to people living in the neighborhoods served by the post office. With as many as 20 people either suspended or fired, mail service has become erratic.

“I’ve never had problems like this, and I’ve lived here for 28 years,” said one man who lives on the route.