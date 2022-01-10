KCKPD investigates first homicide of 2022

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating the first homicide of the year Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 2600 block of S. 37th Street on reports of a shooting at about 2:41 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they found an adult male dead inside a home with apparent gunshot wounds.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the homicide and asking anyone with information related to the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

