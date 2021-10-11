KCPD looking for hit-and-run drivers after man killed leaving Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police identified 66-year-old Steven Hickle from Wichita, Kansas as the man who was hit and killed outside of Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night.

After leaving the Chiefs game, Hickle was hit by one vehicle on Blue Ridge Cutoff as he crossed the street to get to his truck parked in a nearby church parking lot. Police said after he was hit by the first vehicle, a second vehicle ran over him and dragged him a short distance. Neither driver stopped and police are on the hunt for them.

“It’s always better if you come to us, always,” said KCPD Accident Investigations Unit supervisor, Sergeant Bill Mahoney.

“We are willing to talk with them and hear the driver’s account of what happened. Absent that, we’re left with no other conclusion than they struck a man, and left him in the road to die.”

Hickle was with his wife when the tragedy happened. Witnesses on the scene who tried to help gave police a few descriptions of the vehicles. Although they are not giving us too much information, police were able to find a side mirror and pieces of the corner directional signal of what they believe is the first one to hit him.

“I can tell you that one of the descriptions that has gotten out is a dark-colored truck,” Mahoney said, adding that it could match some evidence found at the scene.

“What’s unusual about this is we haven’t received a single tip yet on this particular case,” Detective Kevin Boehm said.

Boehm is with Kansas City Crime Stoppers and said there has been a sharp increase in deadly hit-and-run crashes in the past six weeks, but the TIPS Hotline has not received any tips about this one outside Arrowhead Stadium.

He encourages anyone with information, even if it seems insignificant, to call (816) 474-TIPS. It is small things that often help solve these types of cases.

“Detectives are basically building a puzzle of evidence,” Boehm explained.

“They get tips and they put that all together to ultimately solve these cases, so please report information no matter how insignificant you think that may be.”

If you are one of the drivers and want to turn yourself in, call Sgt. Mahoney at KCPD South Patrol.