KDOC searching for minimum security escapee

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eljay Reinhardt, a minimum-custody resident at the Wichita Work Release Facility, has been placed on escape status after he walked away from the facility Friday night at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The 40-year-old white man was reported missing when he did not report back to the facility following work Friday evening.

Reinhardt is currently serving a sentence for a conviction in Sedgwick County for possession of opiates, opium, narcotic drugs or designer stimulates.

Reinhardt was last seen leaving a business in the 700 block of North West Street in Wichita, KS with another individual in a yellow antique truck.

Reinhardt is 6’1″, 225 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a neck tattoo of “EHAR & 2-8-01” and a triangle design tattoo under his left ear on his neck. Reinhardt was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Reinhardt can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 620-221-
6660, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

The walk-away is currently being investigated.

New information will be released as it becomes available.

