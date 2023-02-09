WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) conducted a special traffic enforcement assignment on Kellogg Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, WPD announced via Facebook that the WPD Traffic Section, along with Patrol East, will be conducting a concentrated traffic enforcement project along the East Kellogg Corridor.

Officers from Patrol East ran LIDAR on East Kellogg Drive North near South Rock Road. The special traffic enforcement operated from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

During that time, 45 drivers were stopped and cited for speeding.

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.