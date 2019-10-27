KHP search for a suspected hit-and-run driver in fatal crash

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol needs your help finding a man suspected of being responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash.

It happened Saturday shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Grant County Road 10 and County Road X, about three miles north of U.S. 160.

A semi driven by the unknown suspect was traveling west on Grant County Road 10 when the driver failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming Chevy Silverado in a southbound lane of Grant County Road X.

Correction on Location: The collision location was the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road X in Grant County. https://t.co/gKFapFdAlc — Trooper Racy (@TrooperMikeKHP) October 30, 2019

The Silverado driven by 57-year-old Kevin Coyle and his 81-year-old father Gerald Coyle, both from Turpin, Okla., was unable to stop in time, colliding head-on with the side of the semi. Both men died as a result of their injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the semi, stole another vehicle and fled the scene of the crash.

If you know the person, please contact Technical Trooper Michael Racy at (620) 276-3201 or email him at Michael.Racy@KS.GOV.

