Closings and Delays
Oaklawn Elementary

KHP search for a suspected hit-and-run driver in fatal crash

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol needs your help finding a man suspected of being responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash.

It happened Saturday shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Grant County Road 10 and County Road X, about three miles north of U.S. 160.

A semi driven by the unknown suspect was traveling west on Grant County Road 10 when the driver failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming Chevy Silverado in a southbound lane of Grant County Road X.

The Silverado driven by 57-year-old Kevin Coyle and his 81-year-old father Gerald Coyle, both from Turpin, Okla., was unable to stop in time, colliding head-on with the side of the semi. Both men died as a result of their injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the semi, stole another vehicle and fled the scene of the crash.

If you know the person, please contact Technical Trooper Michael Racy at (620) 276-3201 or email him at Michael.Racy@KS.GOV.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories