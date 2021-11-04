KHP trooper arrested during domestic disturbance call

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A 32-year-old Kansas Highway Patrol deputy was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail after Topeka police officers were called to a home Wednesday morning just before 8 a.m.

Dray Carlton (Courtesy Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

Dray S. Carlton, 32 of Topeka, was arrested after police were sent to the 900 block of SW Woodbridge Place for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived they found an adult woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Candice Breshears confirmed with KSNT that Carlton is currently employed as a state trooper and the arrest happened when he was off-duty. Carlton has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Dray was booked on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal restraint.

TPD is conducting the investigation.