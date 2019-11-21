Kidnapping and rape suspect makes first court appearance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man made his first court appearance after an arrest for kidnapping and rape charges against a minor.

Anthony Seymour, 58, is now facing kidnapping and rape charges. He appeared before a judge Thursday.

Investigators say Seymour kidnapped a 15-year-old girl and raped her Monday, Nov. 18.

Police say the girl was walking home when Seymour approached her, held a knife to her, forced her into his car, and sexually assaulted her.

While following up on an abduction call in the 300 block of North Volutsia, officers saw a girl jump out of a car that was leaving the area. She ran towards officers while the driver fled in the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Seymour has a history of violence against young victims. He was convicted of raping a teen in 2004 and is a registered sex offender.

He was released from prison in 2016, rearrested for a parole violation in January of 2018, and then released in May of 2018.

Seymour is being held on a $250,000 bond and expected to return to court on Dec. 5.

