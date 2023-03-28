KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kingman County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is warning the public of mail fraud scams many in their community claim to have received.

“It has been brought to our attention numerous citizens have received letters in the mail regarding an unclaimed life insurance policy which would entitle them to millions of dollars,” the KCSO said. “The bulk of these letters have listed a law firm out of Canada.”

According to the mail fraud scam posted to Facebook by the KCSO, the letters come from “Woodland, Brent and Partners LLP.”

Courtesy: Kingman County Sheriff’s Office Kansas

“The letter asks the recipient to consent to be in a partnership with the attorney to claim this life insurance policy payout,” KCSO says.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says whatever kind of mail fraud scam you see, not to send money.

“The letter is a form letter, not a personal message, and it’s a trick. There is no prize. If you send money, you’ll get more letters and more false promises,” the FTC says.

Knowing about scams can keep you from falling for them. To learn more about scams, visit ftc.gov/passiton.

Mail fraud scams have also been reported in other Kansas counties, including Smith, Brown, Harper and Jackson.