Kiowa County High School after-prom prizes stolen

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – Several thousands of dollars worth of electronics were stolen from students at Kiowa County High School.

“That was pretty hard to see, and it broke everyone’s heart once they found out,” said KCHS senior Gavin Tuttle.

“From hoverboards, mini-fridges, laptops, just a lot of electrical stuff was stolen,” said Kiowa County Sergeant Justin Rugg.

“We’re just heartbroken,” said Tuttle.

The items were for after-prom, an event at the high school that gives students something to do following the dance.

“It keeps the kids away from drugs and alcohol-related parties,” said Rugg.

The incentive for the students is to stay until early morning to win these prizes, and for some students, this event means a lot.

“Some of these kids don’t have the money to go out and buy a laptop for college so after-prom can provide,” said Tuttle.

Officials said the event’s organizer went out to her storage unit to put another prize with the rest, soon realizing it was a different lock and after opening the units she found all of the items were gone.

The students raised almost $5,000 for this event, and now the sheriff’s office is working to find out who is responsible.

“We’re hoping to catch the person who did this, and if anybody out there knows anything about this please call the sheriff’s office,” said Sgt. Rugg.

The students plan to hold another fundraiser, but if you’d like to help, they have a donation page here.

