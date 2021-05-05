Knife fight in south Wichita parking lot lands two men in hospital with serious injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A knife fight between two men at a south Wichita gas station parking lot Wednesday afternoon left both men with serious injuries.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the Quik Trip at Lincoln and Hydraulic. Wichita police say one man was stabbed in the stomach. Police found the other involved person a short time later, who also sustained similar injuries.

“There was actually a detective in the parking lot that witnessed at least a portion of it, and followed the vehicle until patrol officers were able to catch up and stop him,” said Sgt. Brian Mock with Wichita Police Department.

Both injured men are being treated at the hospital while police determine who started the fight.