WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police are investigating after two people wearing ski masks robbed a Kwik Shop in east Wichita.

A news release from WPD says it happened around 4:40 a.m. Saturday at the Kwik Shop near the intersection of 13th and Woodlawn. The clerk noticed two people who were wearing ski masks walk into the bathroom.

The clerk called 911 outside the building, but was forced back inside the store to open the registers at gunpoint.

The suspects are desired as males in their late teens to early 30s. Police say they stole approximately $200 in cash from the registers and fled south toward 12th St.

An investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, police ask that you contact WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.