GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Lakin man was arrested after witnesses reported he was attempting to strangle a woman inside of a car. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Garden City Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Taylor.
Garden City police say Kenneth Burton got into an argument with the woman inside of the store. The argument escalated, and the woman attempted to leave. Police say Burton strangled her and sped away. The two were later located.
Burton was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery and kidnapping.
LATEST STORIES:
- Planters pauses Mr. Peanut Super Bowl promotion following Kobe Bryant’s death
- Report on former national security advisor’s book latest twist in impeachment trial
- Lakin man arrested on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, battery
- Arizona looking to expand trade with Mexico
- ‘The King of NASCAR, Richard Petty’ talks current state of the sport