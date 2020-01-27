Live Now
Lakin man arrested on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, battery

Kenneth Burton (Courtesy: Garden City Police Department)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Lakin man was arrested after witnesses reported he was attempting to strangle a woman inside of a car. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Garden City Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Taylor.

Garden City police say Kenneth Burton got into an argument with the woman inside of the store. The argument escalated, and the woman attempted to leave. Police say Burton strangled her and sped away. The two were later located.

Burton was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery and kidnapping.

