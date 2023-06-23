LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — A Lansing man is sentenced for having more than 100 grams of methamphetamine following a rollover crash in December 2022.

Ryan Duane Case, 41, was sentenced Friday to 4 years and 7 months in prison on a possession charge with intent to distribute methamphetamine and 11 months in prison on possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both sentences will run concurrently, according to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office.

Court documents show police arrived at the single-car crash in Leavenworth on the evening of Dec. 7, 2022, and searched Case’s backpack. An officer found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine inside the bag.

Case pleaded guilty to distribution or possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 12.