Laptops, iPads and sports uniforms taken from Topeka school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A private Topeka school is closed for one day after thieves stole laptops, iPads, and sports uniforms and damaged at least 10 rooms.

Topeka police are investigating the burglary early Thursday at Topeka Lutheran School.

Staff discovered the break-in when they arrived for work.

WIBW reports police say more than 20 laptops, Chromebooks, iPads, food, cash, uniforms, and other items were taken.

The school canceled classes Thursday to allow teachers and staff to clean up the damage.

