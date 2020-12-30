Large police presence in Riverside neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There is a large police presence in the 900 block of North Faulkner in Riverside.

The call came in around 7 a.m. Several homes have been evacuated by Wichita police. The SWAT team has been called in.

KSN News has a crew at the scene gathering more details.

We will have updates on this story on KSN News and KSN.com as we get them.

