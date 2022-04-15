WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers from several agencies are responding to the report of a shooting in Cowley County.

A Cowley County employee tells KSN it happened around U.S. Highway 77 and 122nd Road, about five miles north of Winfield.

We called the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. The person we spoke to said they could not tell us anything, just that the sheriff and undersheriff are also at the scene.

The Cowley County dispatch supervisor said officers were dispatched on a call, and they also had to send out emergency services.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will provide updates as soon as they are available.

In the meantime, residents are being asked to avoid the area.