LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — A Larned man has been charged with attempted murder and forgery stemming from an alleged stabbing at a home on Aug. 6.

Mateo Alonzo mugshot (Courtesy: Pawnee County Attorney)

Mateo Alonzo, 25, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and one count of forgery, with an alternate charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The Pawnee County Attorney said in a news release during the morning hours of Aug. 6, a man was stabbed at a house in Larned. He was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

The Larned Police Department and Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office investigated, and Alonzo was arrested approximately an hour later.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 19.