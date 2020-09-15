Larned man charged with cruelty to animals after breaking kitten’s spine by kicking and stepping on it

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – A 20-year-old Larned man was charged Tuesday with one count of cruelty to animals.

According to the Pawnee County Attorney, Trapper Larson appeared before a judge and was charged with breaking the spine of a kitten by stepping on and kicking.

The charge is an unclassified nonperson felony.

If convicted, Larson would be subject to a sentence of not less than 30 days or more than one year’s imprisonment and be fined not less than $500 nor more than $5,000. The law also requires a psychological evaluation to be prepared for the court and that the defendant complete an anger management program.

In an unrelated matter, Larson is also charged with battery alleged to have occurred on September 12, 2020. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 28, 2020,

Larson remains in the custody of the Pawnee County Sheriff.

LATEST STORIES: