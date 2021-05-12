Larned man pleads guilty for his role in a shooting that injured 2

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — A Pawnee County judge accepted a 22-year-old Larned man’s guilty plea for his role in a shooting that injured two. The shooting occurred in Burdett back on Dec. 11, 2020.

Thomas R. Jones, III, aka Tre Jones, pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional aggravated battery with a firearm that resulted in bodily harm. Both victims made full recoveries.

Thomas R. Jones, III (Courtesy: Pawnee County)

In support of the plea, the Pawnee County attorney advised the court that the evidence would show that Jones, along with Tristin Scott, 18, and two juveniles, traveled to Burdett with the intention of robbing an individual the group perceived had wronged them. Once they encountered the intended victim, Jones without warning opened fire with a shotgun striking both the intended target and another person outside the home. All four were arrested.

The two juveniles have already entered pleas for their involvement. Scott’s case is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 26.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled for Jones. He remains in custody.