Las Vegas man sentenced nearly 70 years for attempted murder of 2 Wichita men

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Nevada man has been sentenced in Wichita for trying to kill two men.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced 52-year-old Cardell Turner of Las Vegas to nearly 70 years in prison. A jury found Turner guilty of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

On August 14, 2018, Turner drove up next to two men in the 2500 block of S. Greenwood, pointed a handgun at them, and pulled the trigger several times. The gun did not fire.

During the trial last August, evidence showed Turner was hired by a man to drive from Nevada to Wichita and murder a man who lived on Greenwood. Testimony revealed that Turner’s handgun misfired because the wrong ammunition was in the gun. The man who allegedly hired Turner is in prison in another state.

LATEST STORIES: