KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a new civil lawsuit for shoving a photographer after a 2022 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

While walking back to the tunnel after the game, Adams was seen pushing Park Zabley to the ground.

After leaving Arrowhead Stadium, Zabley filed a report with Kansas City police and then went to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with concussion symptoms.

Adams apologized after the incident during his post-game news conference, as well as on social media.

Zabley is now suing Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority and the Chiefs’ security provider Landmark Event Services.

The lawsuit claims because Adams was acting as an employee of the Raiders at the time, and the team did not apologize or discipline Adams following the incident, the franchise is also liable.

The lawsuit also claims the Chiefs, Landmark and the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority failed to provide adequate on-field security, ultimately leading to the incident.

Individually, Adams faces a battery charge.

Last fall Adams was cited for misdemeanor assault for the shoving incident. Adams is scheduled to appear in court on June 26 for the misdemeanor charge.

The civil suit is scheduled to be reviewed in court on August 23.