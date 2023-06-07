WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man involved in a fatal shooting from 2019 was sentenced by a judge nearly four years later on Wednesday.

Pierce Jackson, 22, was sentenced to 216 months (18 years) in prison. He pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in July 2022.

A news release from the District Attorney says the shooting happened on Aug. 19, 2019. Jerome Armbeck, 33, was shot and killed by Orlando Howard in an open field in the 4600 block of E. Boston St. after his brother asked him to help catch some people who robbed him of his backpack during a marijuana sale.

Howard shot Armbeck several times at the end of a foot chase near Harry and Oliver. He was previously sentenced to 165 months (13 years and 9 months) in prison following his guilty plea of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Jackson was arrested in November 2019.

The District Attorney said Howard had no previous criminal history prior to the incident, while Jackson had a prior criminal history of aggravated robbery and robbery.

Two others, Marcus Lamar and Tairyce Jones, were each sentenced to 60 months in prison.