Law enforcement officers respond to a shooting at 183rd Street West and 63rd Street South, southwest of Wichita, on Feb. 20, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police officers, the sheriff’s office, and EMS have responded to a shooting southwest of Wichita.

It happened around 10 a.m. Monday at 183rd Street West and 63rd Street South.

Sedgwick County dispatchers would not confirm any details. KSN News has a crew on the way to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, drivers may want to avoid the area so that first responders can get to and from the intersection safely.