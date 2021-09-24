Lawrence man arrested in connection with death of 2-year-old

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy.

Police said Friday that the 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated child endangerment and possession of a stolen handgun.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the man has been formally charged. Police say the child, Legend King of Lawrence, was shot accidentally on Sept. 17.

Authorities have not released further details about the shooting, or the man’s relationship to the child.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories