Lawrence man charged after 6-year-old boy shot at friend’s home

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence man has been charged after a 6-year-old boy was shot at a friend’s home.

Rashun Lewis was charged with aggravated endangering a child, which alleges he allowed the child to be placed in a situation where his life or health was endangered.

The boy, Tayshawn Mack Harris, was flown to a Kansas City hospital in critical condition on Aug. 5 after being shot at a friend’s home.

Lawrence police have not disclosed circumstances of the shooting except to say they do not suspect foul play.

Lewis has been issued a summons and his first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 5.

