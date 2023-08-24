WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Lawrence man was charged following the homicide of 51-year-old Jose Lumbreras in downtown Wichita on Monday.

According to court records, 63-year-old Kevin Harris has been charged with murder in the first degree, intentional and premeditated.

According to the WPD, they responded at 12:08 a.m. to the 1200 block of N. Broadway. Upon arrival, they found a man, now identified as Lumbreras. He was lying on the ground unresponsive. Police said he had gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were performed on Lumbreras, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Harris and a woman were suspects in Monday’s homicide.

Harris is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 12.