Lawrence man charged in shooting that killed toddler

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Lawrence man is charged with several felonies after an accidental shooting killed a toddler.

Bishop Mendoza was charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and three other felonies.

Officers responding to a shooting report at a Lawrence home on Sept. 17 found a 2-year-old critically wounded. The child, Legend King, later died. Police said at the time the shooting appeared to be accidental.

Court records indicate Mendoza is also accused of endangering a nearly 4-year-old child who was in the home at the time.

Police have not released details of how the shooting happened.

