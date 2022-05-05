LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A 47-year-old Lawrence man was found guilty Thursday for multiple sexual assault incidents involving children.

A jury returned guilty verdicts on four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child against Timothy Glen Martins.

Charges stemmed from incidents occurring from 2012 through 2017, in which Martins engaged in sexual conduct with female children under his care and residing in his home.

The case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department, the Special Victims Unit of the Lawrence Police Department, and the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

“These brave survivors of sexual assault made their voices heard,” Douglas County District Attorney Valdez said. “Today, they finally got to see the perpetrator held accountable for these heinous acts.”

Sentencing for Martins is scheduled for 4 p.m. on June 23, 2022, at the Douglas County Courthouse.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no possibility for parole for 25 years.