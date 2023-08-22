LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A Lawrence, Kansas man admits to driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash.

Anthony Royal, 56, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and driving under the influence of alcohol connected to a 2022 crash that left a 70-year-old man dead.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office says the charges stem from an incident that occurred near the intersection of Kansas Highway 10 and Bob Billings Parkway on the evening of April 8, 2022.

This was Royal’s third offense of driving under the influence.

The incident was investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Lawrence Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Sentencing for Royal is scheduled to take place on Nov. 1 at 10:30 a.m.