LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 25-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man has been sentenced for stabbing another man last year.

Brian S. Stubbs was sentenced earlier this month to one year and five months in the Kansas Department of Corrections on convictions of interference with law enforcement and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

Charges stemmed from an incident on March 19, 2021, in which Stubbs stabbed a man during an altercation in the man’s apartment before fleeing the scene. Stubbs was found a short time later after a foot chase.

The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

In addition to prison time, Stubbs was ordered to complete 12 months of post-release supervision and to pay court fees. The judge waived attorney’s fees.