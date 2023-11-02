LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — A 56-year-old Lawrence man is sentenced for driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash.

Douglas County Judge Amy Hanley sentenced Anthony Royal Wednesday to 10 years and three months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for the drunk driving crash in 2022 that killed a 70-year-old Lawrence man.

Royal pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and driving under the influence of alcohol, his third conviction.

Royal’s 12-month sentence for the drunk driving conviction will run concurrently, according to Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez.

Valdez says Royal will also serve three years post-release supervision and register as a violent offender for 15 years.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Kansas Highway 10 and Bob Billings Parkway on the evening of April 8, 2022.

The incident was investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Lawrence Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.