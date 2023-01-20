A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — On Friday, 65-year-old Bruce S. Springsteen of Lawrence plead no contest to attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

In 2021, Springsteen pleaded no contest to three counts of attempted exploitation of a child.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, which was later suspended to two years probation.

According to Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez, on or about June 19, 2022, he attempted to conduct an internet search for explicit material of a child who was under 18, violating his terms of probation.

Springsteen could be sentenced to over five years in prison consecutive to the two-year sentence in the initial case for which he had been on probation.

He was already subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender based on his 2021 conviction, according to Valdez.

Sentencing for Springsteen is scheduled for March 6, 2023, at 10 a.m.