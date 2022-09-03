LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — A detective with the Lawrence Police Department (LPD) has been arrested on suspicion of driving impaired, a news release from LPD said.

According to the release, around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a non-injury crash in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Ln. The caller was inside a home and heard a crash, looked out, and realized her parked car was hit.

The officer who responded to the crash immediately recognized the driver as Adam Welch, an off-duty detective driving his personal vehicle.

The officer alerted supervisors who alerted Douglas County deputies to respond. Deputies believed he was driving the vehicle while impaired, and they arrested him on suspicion of driving impaired.

LPD says they will not be involved in the investigation.