LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — Police are investigating to determine if two crimes are connected.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at a business near West 23rd Street and Alabama Streets around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses told officers that a man with a gun walked into the business and robbed an employee. The gunman grabbed the money and took off before officers arrived.

Investigators are now trying to determine if the armed robbery is connected to a robbery at a business next door that happened last week. The two businesses share the building.

No one was injured in the crimes.