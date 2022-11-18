KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A federal inmate is indicted for allegedly assaulting two correctional officers at the Leavenworth Penitentiary.

Warren Richardson is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault, and one of possession of contraband.

According to the federal indictment, the investigators accuse Richardson of using a handmade weapon with a 1.5-inch sharpened metal point to stab the two correctional officers on Feb. 6, 2021.

According to federal prison records, Richardson remains in prison at the Leavenworth Penitentiary.

He was sent to federal prison after being indicted on drug possession and distribution charges in 2019. Court documents also accused him of using a firearm to traffic drugs at the time.