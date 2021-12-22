Leavenworth man arrested for suspected distribution of fentanyl, cocaine

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — A Leavenworth, Kansas man was arrested earlier this week after investigators say they seized illegal drugs on his property.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Monday at a home near Kemp Street and Quincy Street for suspected distribution of fentanyl and cocaine.

Investigators say they found and seized approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills, 30 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of marijuana, several items of drug paraphernalia, a semi-automatic 9mm with a fully loaded 30 round magazine, and $1,450.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The 23-year-old resident of the home was taken into custody. Authorities have not released his name yet because he has not been charged.