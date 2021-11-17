Leavenworth man pleads guilty for throwing ex-girlfriend’s dog into river

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 24-year-old Leavenworth man plead guilty Wednesday on charges of cruelty to animals.

On July 31, 2021, witnesses saw Davion Simpson arrive at the Riverfront Park in Leavenworth and drag a dog kennel out of the back of the car and throw the dog kennel into the Missouri River.

Inside the kennel was a tan mini poodle belonging to an ex-girlfriend of Simpson.

Thanks to two bystanders, the dog was rescued from the water before drowning.

It was learned that Simpson and his ex-girlfriend’s relationship had just ended. He had sent a text to a friend of his ex-girlfriend telling her that the dog was gone.

Sentencing for Simpson is set for Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories