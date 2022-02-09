LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder for the shooting death last year of a 12-year-old boy outside a Leavenworth pharmacy.

The Kansas City Star reports that 26-year-old Darvon Deshawn Thomas entered the plea Tuesday in Leavenworth County District Court, admitting to his role in the April death of 12-year-old Brian Henderson, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Prosecutors say the boy was not the intended target, but simply in the backseat of a car with someone meeting Thomas to sell a gun when the deal went bad and someone with Thomas began shooting.

Two teens allegedly with Thomas during the shooting are also standing trial. Thomas is set to be sentenced in March.