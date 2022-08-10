Mugshot of Alvaro Pertuz III provided by the Leavenworth County Sheriff.

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — A 22-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, man has been sentenced for throwing a rock and biting a Leavenworth police officer last year.

Alvaro Pertuz III was sentenced Wednesday to three years and five months in jail, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Pertuz pleaded guilty in June to aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

The sentencing was for an incident on Aug. 26, 2021, where Pertuz was seen stealing cigarettes at a convenience store.

Officers were called, and an officer attempted to stop and talk to him, but Pertuz refused and ran from the officer entering the Home Depot parking lot.

The officer asked Pertuz to stop, but instead, he ran. As the officer chased him, Pertuz picked up a large rock and threw it at the officer, hitting him in the head.

The rock caused a large laceration across the officer’s forehead. The officer, with the help of a Lansing police officer, was finally able to subdue Pertuz, but as they struggled on the ground, Pertuz also bit the Leavenworth officer.

A Home Depot employee and other officers came to the officer’s aid.