LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — A 38-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, was sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison for the death of Heather Wunderlich in 2019.

Andrew Wieland was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years and two months for involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, and interference with law enforcement.

He received 10 years and eight months for the involuntary manslaughter, over two years for the aggravated battery, and six months for the interference.

Wieland pleaded guilty to these charges on March 30, 2022.

According to court documents, on May 30, 2019, officers arrived on the scene of an injured person.

Wieland was on the front porch, frantic while speaking with officers. Officers went inside and found Wunderlich lying motionless in the middle of the living room. She was partially naked with injuries to her head and face.

Wieland took officers upstairs to show them the bloodstains on the carpet, wall, and stairs. He had blood on his arms, chest, face, and neck. Wieland told officers that the victim had fallen down the stairs. He was upstairs asleep in the bedroom and didn’t see anything. He came downstairs and saw the victim in the kitchen.

Officers found that the victim was wet and appeared to have been washed.

While processing the house, officers found blood and bloody towels in the upstairs bathtub.

Officers had KBI blood splatter experts process the home, where they found numerous blood splatter patterns on the walls upstairs showing a possible struggle, including one at the base of a corner of a wall upstairs, where they determined the victim’s head struck, causing blood to go up both sides of the wall, causing lacerations and a subdural hemorrhage with fresh blood on the brain on the victim.

An autopsy revealed the victim had multiple injuries, including a broken hyoid bone in the throat, which was deadly.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said many family and friends spoke in court about their relationship with Wunderlich and her service in the military.

Wieland had been found to not be competent previously in this case, but prior to the plea, was found competent. During sentencing, Wieland said he suffered from PTSD.