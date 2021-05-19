Leavenworth man sentenced to life in prison for inappropriately touching a child

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (Nexstar Media Wire) — A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to life in prison for inappropriately touching a child in October 2020.

Forty-nine-year-old James Edward Hansen must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office filed charges in October 2020, when a juvenile male revealed that Hansen had touched him inappropriately.

Hansen admitted to the inappropriate touching while being interviewed by a detective.

Prior to sentencing, Hansen’s attorney filed a motion, requesting a lesser sentence. The state opposed the motion, arguing that Hansen was a danger to society. The court denied the motion, and imposed the life sentence.

Hansen remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

“There was amazing work done by our law enforcement to assure this conviction and sentence,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “More importantly, there was great courage from the child to come forward and the family to help pursue justice. Families, friends, teachers, and anyone in a child’s life can recognize when something is wrong. We must always make sure to recognize this and communicate with them when we see something is wrong.”