LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF)– A-56-year old Leavenworth man has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

Lonnie Bailey Jr. was arrested on Dec. 3, 2022, when officers were on patrol in the area of West 7th and Chestnut.

According to officers, Bailey had a large sword in his hands, and after being ordered to drop the sword, he became agitated and began yelling at officers.

Court documents state at least one police officer approached Bailey with his gun in hand at the low and ready position.

As officers approached, Bailey unsheathed his sword while yelling and took a fighting stance and then began to approach the officers.

Bailey then began to use vulgar language towards the officers and did not comply with the officer’s command.

Officers were eventually able to arrest him.

The incident was captured on a body-worn camera.

Bailey is scheduled for sentencing on May 3, 2023.