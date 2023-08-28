LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — A Leavenworth County woman lost $94,000 in a celebrity imposter scam by people living outside of the United States.

An investigation into the scam concluded with no criminal charges filed.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson issued a scam advisory to prevent others from becoming victims of similar schemes.

“This is an unfortunate situation, which saw an innocent woman being unknowingly taken advantage of,” Thompson said. “We’d love to pursue charges, but these internet scams are rarely solvable, and some of the hardest cases to prove because scammers could be anywhere in the world.”

The victim told investigators that someone who claimed to be country music singer Neal McCoy persuaded her into sending them cryptocurrency, cash, cell phones, passwords, gift card account numbers, and proceeds from selling an antique vehicle.

The victim said she met McCoy on a dating website in August 2021.

The victim eventually sent the scammers her personal information and new cell phones with active lines. When the scammers received her information, they changed her account passwords and created new credit card accounts.

The victim went as far as attending a concert and reaching out and contacting the real McCoy’s staff before discovering the scam, Thompson said. The victim said she found it difficult to realize the reality of the scam.

This “catfish” scam is similar to the story of a Kentucky woman who said she was scammed by someone who talked her into sending $10,000 in gift cards.

The Kentucky woman claimed she thought she was sending the gift cards to an actor who starred in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

Thompson offered these tips to help avoid being scammed: