Leavenworth woman sentenced for death of infant son

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) – A 32-year-old Leavenworth woman was sentenced to three years in prison for the death of her infant son.

Catherine Smith was sentenced Friday for involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the November 2018 death of her son at their home. The boy was found unresponsive and died after unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate him.

The Leavenworth Times reports a coroner said the child probably died of hyperthermia, an abnormally high temperature.

Law enforcement officer said the boy was found in an upstairs room where the temperature was close to 100 degrees. His temperature at the hospital was 105 degrees

