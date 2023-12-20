LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — A Leavenworth, Kansas woman is sentenced for violently beating an 84-year-old woman using the victim’s walker.

Sherry Housworth, 53, was sentenced Wednesday to more than six years in prison for the incident.

Court records say the incident took place on Sept. 15, 2022, when Sherry Housworth, 53, banged on the victim’s door. The victim answered the door and stepped outside to greet Housworth, a person she did not recognize.

While outside, court records state Housworth became agitated, grabbed the victim’s walker and began striking her with it.

When officers arrived, the victim was lying face down in the yard and was bleeding. She had facial swelling, and bruising was visible. The victim was conscious when officers arrived. The victim described her attacker and told police the woman who beat her, called her a cannibal, and accused her of holding the woman’s husband hostage, according to court records.

Housworth was later located at a house a block away and taken into custody.

Last month, Housworth pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated battery, attempted aggravated battery, aggravated assault and two counts of criminal threat.