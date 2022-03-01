LENEXA, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — Lenexa police are now characterizing the death of three people early Sunday as a double murder-suicide.

Law enforcement are executing a search warrant Tuesday at a residence in Belton in connection with this deadly shooting.

Lenexa police said Belton police and the Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Unit were also called out to investigate and cleared the area for safety. They agency won’t say what they found at the home but said it was safe for detectives to go in.

Police also told FOX4 the shooter may have been tracking one of the victims.

The Johnson County Crime Lab is looking at the cellphone and vehicle belonging to the young woman who was killed, 22-year-old Sara Beck, of Belton.

They are also looking at the vehicle and cellphone belonging to 37-year-old Dustin Johnson, also from Belton.

Police said they have been speaking to people close to Beck and now have reason to believe Johnson may have planted a tracking device on her before her death.

“We have towed two vehicles from the scene just to examine those, see if there’d be any evidence to what led up to this shooting,” said Danny Chavez, spokesperson for the Lenexa Police Department.

The family of 20-year-old Mikey Williamson, who was also killed, said he and Beck were friends.

The family doesn’t know how Johnson got into their home but said he was armed with two handguns and an automatic rifle.

They said investigators told them the rifle jammed and Johnson used the handguns to kill Williamson and Beck, then took his own life.

Williamson’s family is now sharing reflections about their loved one, saying he played varsity football and varsity baseball at Shawnee Mission West High school. Graduating in 2020, he had taken a job as a supervisor with UPS.

His family said he was a light in every room, loyal and a defender of those who were different.

The night of the shooting, Williamson’s mother said she was awakened by the sound of the shots. Entering the room she found him still alive — but barely.

She said the last thing he did was raise his hand and point at Johnson, whose body was on the ground.

Pointing, Williamson said, “He did this,” according to his mother.

The visitation and funeral for John “Mikey” Williamson will be held Saturday at the Lenexa Stake Center at 21515 W. 101st St., Lenexa. The visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The funeral begins at 11 a.m.