KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A 26-year-old Lenexa, Kansas, man has been sentenced for the attempted robbery of a Kansas City, Kansas convenience store in which a clerk was shot in the face.

Jakel Webster was sentenced to 17 years and eight months in prison.

On April 28, 2020, Webster and Jorden Brownlee, 22, entered the Quick Shop near S. 24th Street and Metropolitan Avenue in Argentine.

After Brownlee unsuccessfully tried to breach the enclosed cashier area with a baseball bat, Webster fired an apparent SKS-style rifle, striking the clerk.

Webster admitted he fired a second shot at the clerk before he and Brownlee fled the scene without any stolen goods and leaving the clerk bleeding on the floor.

The injured clerk was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He has had multiple surgeries due to problems stemming from his gunshot wounds.

As part of sentencing, a federal judge ordered Webster to pay approximately $318,000 in restitution, primarily for injuries sustained by the clerk.

Brownlee was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison for attempted robbery.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department investigated the incident.